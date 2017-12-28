Are tiny houses coming to Lake Cowichan? Council looks at the idea

In our month-end wrap-up, look for columbarium, North Shore Road, tiny houses and more

Are tiny houses coming to Lake Cowichan? Perhaps. Council is at least opening the door to the discussion. (Submitted)

With many municipalities looking at ways to attract more affordable housing, Lake Cowichan town council moved Dec. 19 to offer opportunities for development of so-called tiny houses in the community.

Of note is that they mean houses, affixed to the ground, not something on wheels.

They gave first and second reading to amendments to the OCP and zoning bylaws. Next there will be public hearings.

***

What will the new columbarium cemetery in Lake Cowichan be called?

Lake Cowichan town councillors are asking the advisory planning council to decide on a name for it, picking from three that have been suggested.

These include River’s Edge Memorial Gardens, Heritage River Columbarium, and Greendale Memorial Park.

Councillors liked them all, and decided to go to the APC as the ones to make this choice for them.

“It’s a good idea to use our APC as a go-between, to use those people we rely on for advice,” Coun. Tim McGonigle said.