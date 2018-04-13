Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich up for sale

After 73 years of ownership, the duTemple family is selling Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich.

In an interview, Teri duTemple, whose grandfather purchased the property, said as time went on, more and more people became involved, but none of them live or work at the nine-hole course anymore.

“It’s just time for our family to move on,” she said.

The course was purchased by her grandfather George on Oct. 31, 1946. His family ran a farm and a golf course on the property at the same time, and George’s wife Alice sold butter made in a washing machine. Over time, the course passed down and managed by family members. Every owner has lived on the golf course at one time or another, including duTemple herself, her parents and five other siblings in what she estimates to be a 700-sq. ft cottage.

She said the family would “love to see it remain as a golf course.”

“It would be a great opportunity for a young couple or a small family or group of people to invest in.”

Due to ongoing changes at the nearby Glen Meadows golf course, Ardmore has seen a membership increase recently, said duTemple, “so business is on the upswing,” but because many duTemple family members are busy with other commitments or retired, “we don’t have the time the course needs for oversight.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision. The golf course is very much part of our history.”

The duTemple family informed staff last Friday about the intention to sell, and the general manager sent an email to the membership after the meeting. She said the golf course will honour all existing memberships, one way or another. If the new buyer maintains the property as a golf course, the memberships will transfer, and if they use it for another purpose, they would credit the memberships back.

The property said it would be listed on the market “any day now” with Robyn Wildman of Sotheby’s International Realty; the precise asking price is not yet known.

“It took a long time to come to the realization it was time, and we really, really hope it continues like a golf course and that someone will love it like we have.”

