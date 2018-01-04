A home at 2200 Arden Road suffered fire damage Thursday morning. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Arden Road home damaged following Thursday morning fire

A home at 2200 Arden Road suffered damage Thursday morning shortly after 9 a.m. when a fire broke out in what residents believe was the chimney area.

A home at 2200 Arden Road suffered damage Thursday morning shortly after 9 a.m. when a fire broke out in what residents believe was the chimney area.

Occupant Brandon Currie credits his dog for getting him out of the home safely.

“I woke up – I am sick myself and was out cold – but I heard my dog (bark). She usually doesn’t really do that. So I got up and sure enough, there was smoke everywhere.”

blackpress.tv

Currie said he yelled to the other resident to get out before walking into the rest of the home to check on the fire.

“I didn’t even realize it was fully flaming until I went into the rec room; it was right in the corner where the fireplace is.”

Currie noted there were a couple of cats and his dog in the home and they were still searching for the cats at the time of the fire.

Previous story
Police looking for break-and-enter suspect caught on surveillance video
Next story
After a big year; Trail sets sights on 2018

Just Posted

Police seek help in White Rock arson investigation

  • 20 hours ago

 

100 Mile House Nordics Club is putting on their skis and so should you

  • 20 hours ago

 

Police block off section of 72nd Avenue after incident in Surrey

  • 20 hours ago

 

Ladysmith firefighters save Saltair home

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read