Arden Road home damaged following Thursday morning fire

A home at 2200 Arden Road suffered damage Thursday morning shortly after 9 a.m. when a fire broke out in what residents believe was the chimney area.

Occupant Brandon Currie credits his dog for getting him out of the home safely.

“I woke up – I am sick myself and was out cold – but I heard my dog (bark). She usually doesn’t really do that. So I got up and sure enough, there was smoke everywhere.”

Currie said he yelled to the other resident to get out before walking into the rest of the home to check on the fire.

“I didn’t even realize it was fully flaming until I went into the rec room; it was right in the corner where the fireplace is.”

Currie noted there were a couple of cats and his dog in the home and they were still searching for the cats at the time of the fire.