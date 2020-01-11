Arctic outflow warning in effect for Bella Coola

Bella Coola is under yet another weather advisory. Very strong outflow winds and severely cold wind chill values are expected or occurring.

A prolonged period of frigid temperatures, strong arctic outflow winds and low wind chill values will begin tonight.

An arctic ridge of high pressure will build over the BC Interior and push towards the coast on today. Strong outflow winds are expected to develop tonight, driving arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets.

Temperatures will make a significant drop tonight, with wind chill values falling to at least -20. These frigid conditions are expected to persist well into next week.

Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Store or anchor objects so they are not tossed by the wind causing injury or damage.

Arctic outflow warnings are issued when bitterly cold air flows from the interior to coastal communities and the outflow winds create wind chill values of -20 or less for 6 hours or more.