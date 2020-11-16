AquaDam being erected as a precautionary measure in Courtenay

City of Courtenay staff spent Monday setting up the AquaDam flood mitigation device. A storm system is expected to bring major precipitation to the area this week. Photo by Terry Farrell

With BC Hydro’s advisory of a forecasted approaching storm system early this week potentially coinciding with ocean king tides, storm surge, and a higher freezing level, the City of Courtenay is taking precautionary measures.

Courtenay Public Works Services will once again be deploying the AquaDam portable water-filled flood barrier in Lewis Park. Installation began on Monday afternoon (Nov. 16).

No traffic impacts are expected, although some parking will be affected at the Lewis Centre main parking lot to make room for crews and equipment.

A decision on whether or not to deploy a second AquaDam on Comox Road between the Old Island Highway and the Highway 19A Bypass would be made in conjunction with other agencies once additional storm and flood forecasts are available.

Other flood control measures in place include a Tall Wall, installed permanently in 2016 on the Old Island Highway between Ryan Road and Headquarters Road, as well as new one-way check valves in storm drains in the Puntledge Business District to prevent backflow during flood events.

These flood control measures have been developed over the past several years, and are geared at maintaining important transportation links as long as possible and mitigating flooding in low-lying areas.

Courtenay residents can help reduce the potential for flooding in their neighbourhood by periodically checking and clearing the grates over catch basins nearby, to remove any leaves or debris.

To report problems, please contact public works at 250-338-1525 (after-hours emergency 250-334-2947) or email publicworks@courtenay.ca

