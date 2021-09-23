Aqua Clear Bottlers vehicles marked with handprints, writing in red substance

Terrace RCMP believe the substance may be costume blood

Employees at Aqua Clear Bottlers in Terrace had an unsettling surprise Thursday morning (Sept. 22), after finding three company vehicles marked with a red blood-like substance.

The incident left the employees “a little shocked, a little unsure whether it was blood or food or paint,” said Kara Mitchell, Aqua Clear Bottlers office manager.

Mitchell said that the words “help me please” appeared to be written on one of the vehicles with the substance. There were also handprints, smearing and drops of the substance on doors and hoods of the vehicles.

“It’s concerning because we’ve been in this location for I think over 25 years now and it’s never been like this before,” she added.

RCMP attended the scene — an alley behind the Aqua Clear Bottlers office at 4456 Greig Ave.

“The red substance appeared to be washing away in the rain and police believe that it may have been costume blood that had been deliberately placed there. No criminality is suspected at this time in relation to this incident of mischief,” said the RCMP in a statement.

Police investigated to find out if there were any other files reported involving concern for missing or injured persons, but none were found.

The vehicles were washed later that morning, and the company has been discussing setting up a security camera.

“Years ago, we had a windshield smashed, but that was kind of the only incident,” Mitchell said. “We’ve found garbage and needles and the like, but nothing, nothing like this before.”