?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq'am community was lifted without incident late this morning following a report of shots fired near the administration buildings.

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq’am community was lifted without incident late this morning following a report of shots fired near the administration buildings.

A press release from ?aq’am reported that the community was advised by RCMP that gunfire had been reported in the vicinity of the Administration Complex, the elementary school, the daycare and trading centre, and that an investigation was underway.

In conjunction with the RCMP, the ?aq’am administration initiated their lockdown and lockout procedures to ensure the safety of all students, children, staff and visitors in the the area, while the RCMP conducted their search and investigation of the premises.

Police flooded the area with resources but were unable to find any threat to the public, according to an RCMP press release issued later in the day.

“Cranbrook RCMP would like to thank everyone involved in this lockdown,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “The community pulled together to ensure that everyone in the area was kept safe until the situation ended.”

Buildings were released from lockdown at approximately 11:10 a.m. without incident. The organization acknowledges the quick work of the RCMP, other first responders, and staff, who worked quickly to ensure the safety of the community during this incident.

Cranbrook Townsman