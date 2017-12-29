April: Victims named in suspicious deaths

A look back at some of our stories from April, 2017

Williams Lake Const. Dewald Du Toit of the Forensic Identification Section gathers evidence at the scene of last weekâ€™s two suspicious deaths at the residence along Mackenzie. Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo

April 4

RCMP raid marijuana dispenser

Williams Lake RCMP raided Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts, a downtown business they alleged was operating an illegal marijuana storefront business.

Store manager Mark Cowan said he was shocked by the RCMP’s actions, saying he falls under Canada’s medical marijuana access program.

Police seized all marijuana flower, extract oil and baked goods from the business and recommended charges of trafficking against Cowan and another employee.

April 6

New ferry for Bella Coola

A ferry built in 2000 will be refitted to sail between Port Hardy and Bella Coola by the summer of 2018.

The provincial government made the announcement Wednesday, committing $15 million to purchase the vessel, currently named the Aqua Spirit.

The ferry will replace the 44-year-old Nimpkish, which provides year-round connector service between Bella Coola and other mid-coast ports of Bella Bella, Ocean Falls and

Shearwater.

April 7

Mount Polley gets approval to discharge into Quesnel Lake

Mount Polley Mine’s long-term water management plan to discharge from the mine site into Quesnel Lake was been approved.

Reaction was quick and local residents who have been outspoken against the mine since its damn failed in 2014, said they were “very disappointed” as it would mean the mine could continue to discharge into Quesnel Lake.

The mine life currently goes until 2022.

April 11

BC elections underway

Elections BC opened its district electoral office in Williams Lake as the B.C. provincial election got underway, April 11.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin riding would see three candidates face off during the month long election: the Liberal incumbent, Donna Barnett; the Green Party’s Rita Giesbrecht, and the NDP’s Sally Watson. In Cariboo North riding, incumbent Coralee Oakes would run against the NDP’s Scott Elliott, Conservative Tony Goulet and the Green’s Richard Jaques.

April 20

RCMP name victims in suspicious deaths

A residence on Mackenzie Ave. became a crime scene after Jonathan Sellars, 30, and Devon Stewart, 26, were found dead inside.

Police were called to the residence shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 18 and closed off a section of Mackenzie Avenue to all traffic, including local businesses, over the next 24 hours.

Local families and First Nations would grieve the two young men.

Apart from Sellars and Stewart, at least seven suspicious deaths and one other incident of serious injuries involving firearms have plagued the lakecity since 2014.

April 25

US softwood tariff hits home

Forestry companies in Williams Lake are being hit with some of the highest softwood lumber tariffs announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Under preliminary countervailing duty rates that would begin May 1, West Fraser Mills would have to pay the most at 24.12 per cent and Tolko Industries Ltd. would pay the third highest at 19.5 per

cent.