April snowfall sets West Kootenay record

The monthly snowfall of 12.8 cm was six times the normal 2.0 cm for April.

With six times the normal snowfall combined with rain, April 2018 went down as one of the wettest to date.

The total precipitation neared 104 millimetres (mm) which came close, but didn’t beat, the record of 104.6 mm from April 1996.

“In like a lion, out like a lamb” is how local forecaster Ron Lakeman summarizes the fourth month of the year.

Similar to March’s climate, a series of Pacific disturbances and a broad upper trough of low pressure brought, at times, heavy precipitation of rain and unseasonably late snow.

Wet snow showers, heavy in some areas, made for slick conditions on April Fools’ Day and on April 7.

“The wet snow was quick to melt but the 12.8 centimetres (cm) is a new record maximum snowfall for April,” Lakeman reported. “Another large wave of Pacific moisture resulted in heavy rain, at times, the night of the 14th through the 16th.”

Along with the slush came cooler than normal temperatures during the first 18 days of April. By month-end the average daily maximum dipped almost 2 degrees below the typical 8.8 C.

Lakeman says the remainder of the month was unsettled at times but warmer and less eventful.

“The highlight of the month was an upper ridge of high pressure which built over southern B.C. for dry, mainly sunny and warmer than seasonal conditions April 23 through April 27.”

The warmest temperature was 24 C during the afternoon of April 25.

