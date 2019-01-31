Approval not yet granted for cannabis store

It has been more than three months since non-medical marijuana was legalized in Canada, but so far there is no place to buy legal weed in Summerland.

In late 2018, Green Gaia made an application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to have a retail cannabis store at the Summerfair Shopping Centre.

The referral for the store was received by the government branch on Oct. 29.

In December, council gave its unanimous support to the application.

But the license for store has not yet been granted.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the municipality’s role in the process is now completed and the decision to allow a retail store will be made by the province.

The retail store has not generated negative letters or comments from the community. In addition, the RCMP and the Superintendent of Schools for School District 67 both expressed no concerns with the retail store in this location.