Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

The legal fight over Kin Race Track is moving ahead, again. (Morning Star file photo)

The long-running legal battle over Kin Racetrack isn’t over yet.

The Okanagan Equestrian Society has filed a notice of appeal with the BC Court of Appeal. This follows the May 15 judgement which sided with the City of Vernon.

See: Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle.

The legal battle has been drawn out since before 2010 when the society was evicted from Kin Race Track and then took the city to court. Final arguments from the City of Vernon and the Okanagan Equestrian Society were presented in a New Westminster court Sept. 28 and 29, 2017.

But the OES is not satisfied with the judgement and is now appealing.

Stay tuned for further updates.

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.