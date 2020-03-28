Emergency crews responded to an apparent gas leak on Highway 33 in Kelowna Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Mack Britton - Capital News)

Emergency crews have taped off access to Centex Gas on Highway 33 near Asher Road

Police and fire crews responded to an apparent gas leak in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

RCMP arrived at a residential building at Highway 33 and Asher Road around 2:30 p.m. March 28, blocking off the highway and nearby side roads upon arrival.

The building is situated next to the Centex gas station at Highway 33 and Dougall Road. Emergency crews have taped off access to the gas station.

Occupants appeared to have been evacuated from the residence but have since been let back inside.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is at the scene, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Kelowna Capital News

