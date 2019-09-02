Four Surrey youth are facing charges in connection with an incident in White Rock early Sunday. (File photo)

Apparent bomb found near parked car in Surrey

Explosive disposal unit called after apparent improvised explosive device located

After extinguishing a small fire in North Surrey Sunday morning, Surrey Fire Services found what was believed to be an “improvised explosive device.”

BC RCMP E Division senior media relations officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Peace Arch News via email Monday that a number of residents were evacuated after the potentially explosive device was found near the McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road intersection shortly after 5 a.m.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was deployed to the site and safely disposed of the item.

The device was located near a parked car.

“The investigation remains ongoing. There are no further updates at the time,” Shoihet wrote to PAN.

