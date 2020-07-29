Apartment will increase subsidized seniors housing in Comox

The Town of Comox expects construction of a three-storey apartment complex for seniors to begin early next year.

The Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society — which has amalgamated with the d’Esterre Senior Citizens Housing Society — has applied to build and operate the complex at 1582 Balmoral Ave.

“This project intends to increase the total number of subsidized seniors housing from 16 units, which are considerably aged and deteriorating, to 52 brand new units,” Town CAO Jordan Wall said.

Comox resident Suzanne Venuta feels there should be some public input before the project proceeds. She is also concerned about the “disregard” for the Comox Official Community Plan when the document was revised.

The OCP was adopted in July of 2011.

Wall said the area of 1582 Balmoral is zoned as ‘Public Assembly/Housing,’ which allows for buildings up to three storeys and a maximum height of 10 metres.

“The application is consistent with the OCP,” he said.

The Town is in the process of notifying the public about a development variance permit for parking requirements, and for street width and infrastructure.

