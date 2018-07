Courtenay Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at the Tides at 119 20th at Cliffe Avenue, next to the Air Park, Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

Residents at the Tides had to evacuate the Courtenay apartment due to a Sunday morning fire. Scott Stanfield photo

Tenants were evacuated from the building while firefighters attended. They were let back in shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Further details to come.