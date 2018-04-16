Apartment building pitched for George Ferguson Way

A five-storey apartment building is proposed for George Ferguson Way, just west of the historic downtown.

A proposed five-storey, 44-unit apartment building near the historic downtown is going to a public hearing.

The building would be situated on the south side of George Ferguson Way next to the McCallum Road intersection. The building would be right up the hill from the historic downtown, and 37 of the 44 units would be two-bedroom apartments.

Multiple minor zoning variances are required, but the city’s director of development services, Darren Braun, said staff deemed those acceptable given the difficult shape and grade of the property.

The development will see all 51 trees on the property removed. An arborist report found 41 of those trees to be dead or dying. Twenty-four new trees will be planted, with cash paid in lieu of four remaining.

Coun. Patricia Ross said she supported the application, but was disappointed the developer didn’t include parking for electric vehicles within the underground parkade. A review of the city’s zoning bylaw is currently ongoing, and Ross suggested rules requiring such parking spaces be included in the development of the new rules.