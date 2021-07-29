Apartment building on Hazel Street destroyed in Chilliwack overnight by fire

Residents evacuated to Chilliwack Coliseum, witnesses say one person died

Chilliwack firefighters tackle a blaze at an apartment fire on Hazel Street in Chilliwack in the early hours of July 29, 2021. (Eric Buermeyer photo)

An apartment building on Hazel Street was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday (July 29) with reports of a least one fatality.

Firefighting crews from several halls fought to get the fire under control overnight at Hazelwood Manor at 9282 Hazel Street.

Initially flames were shooting into the air from a top floor unit and fire could be seen on the roof.

There were witness reports that one person jumped from a balcony to escape the fire.

The apartment fire was brought under control but reignited several times, including a flare-up the next morning that had fire crews returning to douse it.

Hazel Street is closed to traffic Thursday morning from Yale Road to First Avenue as crews conduct the overhaul.

Residents fleeing the blaze were evacuated overnight to the Chilliwack Coliseum to receive emergency social services, while some were treated in hospital.

Check back for more details as they become available.

READ MORE: Gas leak on Hazel Street

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress