Apartment building catches fire in White Rock

Crews called to Foster Street complex at 7:30 a.m. Monday

White Rock firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the 1400-block of Foster Street Monday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

White Rock firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday morning.

Crews were reportedly called to the fire, located at the Wedgewood Park (1437 Foster St.) apartment building, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Some occupants appeared to have been displaced by the fire, which apparently started in a third-floor suite.

There was minor visible damage to the outside of the building.

The City of White Rock tweeted about the fire Monday morning, saying that people evacuated from the three-storey building are being temporarily sheltered at a city community centre.

2/2 – People have been evacuated from this three-storey building and are being temporarily sheltered at a City community centre. More information will soon be available. — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) April 6, 2020

More to come…

Peace Arch News