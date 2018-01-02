Any natural disaster could happen Maple Ridge

Freezing rain put out power last week in Fraser Valley. (THE NEWS/files)

Did that blast of winter, of snow and sleet and ice and power outages, remind of you something?

PreparedBC is hoping it jogs everyone into realizing that they have to be prepared for disasters throughout the year.

“Resolve to prepare in 2018,” says PreparedBC.

Their website has all the tips, such as creating a household plan in case of emergencies. You can get a copy of the household plan guide on the website.

It also suggests that everyone have an emergency kit for when disaster strikes because help won’t always be close at hand. “When disaster hits, there won’t be time to collect emergency supplies. Ensure you have emergency kits for your home, workplace and vehicle. They should all contain food, water and supplies for a minimum of 72 hours. A week or longer is better.”

One strategy for when flood or fire or ice hits is to remember to help each other.

“The most immediate help following a disaster will come from those directly around – your neighbours,” says PreparedBC.

A guide for that too is also on the website.