Anxious? Scared? Here are stories of Abbotsford residents coming together

Across Abbotsford, neighbours are helping neighbours. This message, offering help to those self-isolating, was posted in a local apartment building.

The spread of a virus across the globe has created (understandable) anxiety and stress for many people.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday that “We as a community have to look out for one another. I gain my strength from my neighbour’s strength. And I think that’s something we’re going to do a lot of in the next little while.”

Indeed, this crisis has also sparked the best in humanity. On Tuesday, we asked you for ways you’ve seen neighbours, friends and families come together in this unprecedented time. Here are some of the responses.

Some respondents mentioned Facebook groups that people are using to connect with their neighbours. We’ll have a separate story on that and link to that in this story (please be patient).

Tammy Grant:

This message was posted in my condo:

If you are elderly or immune-compromised and need support while self-isolating, please text ____ at ____. Or come knock at unit __. We are happy to help where we can. For example:

Lysol wipes/emergency toilet paper

Help you learn how to order things online

Teach you skype or facetime so you can stay in contact with family

Take your garbage out

Have a conversation if you are lonely

All help is free. We just want to help.

Stay safe everyone.

Danielle Bremner:

I am a director of a brand new dance studio in Abbotsford & grew up in the dance industry my whole life. The dance world is quite enormous and the sense of ‘community’ and outpouring of love is unreal! Famous dancers from all over the world are hosting ‘Free Online Classes’ to allow the dancers to continue to move. There has been several ‘dance challenges’ to keep the kids engaged and their positivity is one for the books.

For this I am eternally grateful

Amanda Sauve:

There was a wonderful women at the clearbrook save on pharmacy on friday who allowed me to go ahead of her to pay for my older sons vitamins so I didnt have to wait in the crazy line ups with my 1 month old. I’m so thankful for her, I would have been late to pick my oldest up from school otherwise

Rebecca Horch:

Abby Covid Care Group here on Facebook is collecting items and monetary donations to donate to the elderly. Items are being collected at q living furniture in Abbotsford and will be distributed by home care nurses. Go here to join the group to find out how you can help or message

Kathleen Mcleod:

Several homes are putting shamrocks on their windows today so kids can go on a scavenger hunt by foot or car.

Josie Mclean:

We have ours up. The kids also made a chalk obstacle course on the side walk!!!

Mary MacDonald

I was one of the unlucky, (lucky) ones from the DIAMOND PRINCESS. When we were in Cornwall for two weeks the RED CROSS were so helpful. From mental support to a pencil sharpener for my drawing, I had one but lost it on the cruise ship. When leaving we were greated by all that helped while in quartine, only minus all their protective gear. I can’t say enough about how impressed with the RED CROSS.

Katy Kat

I am really enjoying seeing the videos from Spain and Italy of mucisians playing from there balconies

Elizabeth Faith Castillo

I work for a character company here in Chilliwack that does events/parties for kids and I am personally offering free virtual princess parties with Snow White this weekend

Chelsea Smith

The amount of people out there willing to provide people in need supplies from their OWN HOMES is absolutely heartwarming.

