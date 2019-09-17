Antique chainsaws stolen from BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan

Public asked to keep a look out for stolen items

Two antique chainsaws, including the one pictured, have been stolen from the BC Forest Discovery Centre. (Submitted photo)

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two antique chainsaws stolen from the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

Staff at the centre, a not-for-profit society, reported that the items were taken during a break-and-enter sometime overnight between Sunday, Sept 8 and Monday, Sept. 9.

The two saws taken are a 1958 McCulloch “Super 44” and 1962 McCulloch “Mac 15.”

The tools, part of the centre’s chainsaw exhibit, are yellow with some rust and wear on them.

“Both are very rare and part of our extensive and popular chainsaw exhibit collected over the years by the centre’s founder, Gerry Wellburn, and his son Vern,” said Chris Gale, manager of the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

“They really have no value to anyone but a collector and we are unlikely to find replacements. We are always amazed at the support we receive from our community and we hope that people will be on the lookout for our missing items.”

Watch Commander Cpl. Kiel Pharis said he is disappointed in the theft.

“The BC Forest Discovery Centre is a valued community partner,” he said.

“We hope that observant members of the public will help us return these artifacts to the centre, where they belong.”

If you have information regarding the theft, please contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP to provide information at 250-748-5522.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.