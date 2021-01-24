Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp said they are aware of hateful graffiti spray-painted in an area of the forest surrounding the campus. The graffiti in question includes anti-Semitic content and a racial slur towards Black people. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anti-Semitic, hateful graffiti spotted in forest near Royal Roads University

Royal Roads working with West Shore RCMP to remove graffiti "as soon as possible"

  • Jan. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hateful graffiti, including anti-Semitic content and a Black racial slur, recently discovered in the forest surrounding the campus in Colwood has been confirmed by Royal Roads University.

“We have zero tolerance for this on our campus or in our community,” said president Philip Steenkamp. “At Royal Roads we stand against all forms of hate and we denounce racism in all its ugly forms.”

On Friday, racist graffiti was spotted at a construction site near West Shore Parkway and Constellation Avenue in Langford.

Anyone with information on recent graffiti cases can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating racist graffiti spotted off West Shore Parkway

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Out On Patrol police group backs rainbow crosswalk in Langley
Next story
Rossland council promotes ‘Locals Only’ inititative

Just Posted

Most Read