Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

The Anthrax and Testament concert scheduled for May 18th at the Cranbrook Curling Centre has been cancelled, according to the City of Cranbrook.

Staff attributes the cancellation tos a scheduling conflict with the farwell tour for Slayer.

All ticket holders can receive a refund at the Western Financial Place box office with proof of ticket purchase.

The show had been booked for Western Financial Place, but was moved to the Cranbrook Curling Centre due to unforseen technical circumstances, according to a press release.

The concert promoter, Crabby Productions, apologizes for any inconvenience.