Anthony Smith, 58, reported missing from Duncan

Have you seen Anthony Smith?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public to help locate the 58-year-old Duncan man. Smith was reported missing on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was last seen around 7:40 p.m. that day. He may have been headed toward the 7-Eleven at the corner of Tzouhalem and Lakes roads. Smith also has ties to the Victoria area.

Smith suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with slender build, long greying hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a baseball hat, maroon hooded sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.