Answer your phone, Vernon school district says

No caller ID or unknown callers could be your child's teacher reaching out

School District No. 22 is reminding Vernon parents to answer the phone, even if it’s an unknown number, as it could be their child’s teacher calling amid COVID-19. (Pxhere)

As teachers and staff work quickly to adapt education opportunities for School District No. 22 students, the school board is asking parents answer their phones.

“School District 22 would like to make parents aware that with the unprecedented number of phone calls teachers will be making to students and parents, many of these calls will not becoming from your school’s phone number,” the district said in a statement.

Some of these calls will appear as No Caller ID or Unknown Number.

“Please answer,” SD22 said. “It may be a teacher attempting to contact you.”

