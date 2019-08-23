Another week of adventure

Forty-two youth from Clearwater, along with youth visiting from out of town, enjoy week of events

By Kim Bridge

This year 42 youth from the Clearwater community and area, along with youth visiting from out of town, enjoyed Adventure Week, which took place from Aug. 12 to 16, with the theme, Building on the Adventure, “Love Builds” based on 2 Corinthians 8:1b.

The youth enjoyed games, water fun, crafts, faith discussions, music, meals, and most importantly being ‘built up’, as leaders took every effort to encourage the youth, reminding them that they are one of a kind and treasured. The crafts gave the youth opportunities to make balance boards, and wooden games, using power tools.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/adventure-week-offers-fun-free-of-charge/

This event was made possible by five churches in the community who financially support Youth 2 Christ, (Vavenby Christian Church, Clearwater Community Baptist Church, New Life Assembly, Living Streams, and Clearwater Christian Church) and there were 31 volunteers who gave of their time to facilitate this event.

We are so blessed by the community we live in as they also financially supported this community event. Adventure Week wants to acknowledge North Thompson Communities Foundation for its generous financial donation, along with Rona, Home Hardware, Kal Tire, Rainer Farms, Kieran Jones, Doug Braaten, Bill Gouchie, Jessica Toscano, and the District of Clearwater.

