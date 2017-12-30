Another traffic accident on Sooke Road

No one was injured as a truck ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at Sooke Rd. and Jacklin Rd. (Tim Collins/News Gazette)

Langford Fire Rescue and RCMP were both called out to a traffic accident that occurred at about 1 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 30 but, in the wake of the previous day’s fatal collision on Sooke Road, this accident caused no serious injuries.

The collision took place when a pick-up truck driven by a man who appeared to be in his late twenties (he refused comment) reportedly jumped the red light while travelling north on Jacklin Road.

It was at that point when he collided with another truck that was making a legal right turn on a green light from Sooke Road onto Jacklin.

After interviewing a number of witnesses, an RCMP spokesperson on the scene confirmed that it was a matter of a red light being run that caused the accident.

“There was a red light run here. One vehicle was proceeding on a green light when the other truck shot across the road on a red. Luckily, no one was really injured,” said Constable Knock of the Langford RCMP. “It goes to show that you have to drive defensively and watch out for the other drivers who may do something that they shouldn’t.”

One witness reported that the he was driving behind the driver who ran the light and that the vehicles were not moving very fast as they approached the intersection.

“All of a sudden he just shot across,” said the witness, who declined to be identified but who did provide a statement to the RCMP.

“I’m not sure what he was thinking.”

editor@goldstreamgazette.com