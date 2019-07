The Barriere Park Show & Shine came off perfectly under sunnyskies on Sunday, July 7, in Fadear Park. Two long lines of vehicles drew numerous visitors to check each vehicle and chat with the owners.

The show was a fundraiser for the Barriere Skatepark Park and organizer James Secord reported the event brought in a total of $2,153.65 towards the Skatepark.