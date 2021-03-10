Another story walk approved

Building off of a first temporary story walk at Steelhead Park the end of January, council here as given its approval for a second one.

The first one by Houston Link to Learning and the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre at Steelhead Park was erected the end of January for National Literacy Week, consisting of temporary stakes to which were affixed a story that developed as people walked along the route.

This second venture, also being planned by the two groups, is for the spring break period beginning March 15.

The two organizations also want approval for additional and temporary story walk projects as occasions and events develop with the understanding they would be responsible for maintenance.

Houston Link to Learning’s Cheryl Gatzke said there was a large community response to the January walk.

Cemetery definition bylaw adopted

Council has adopted an an amending bylaw to its two cemetery bylaws which clarifies who is considered a resident of the District and, by definition, who is not.

Defining who is a resident and who is not will determine the licensing fee to be buried in either the Mountainview Cemetery or Houston Cemetery.

Under current licensing fees, a full plot for a resident will cost $255 but for a non-resident, the fee rises to $392.75.

Previously, a resident was defined as someone who has “resided in or owned land within the District for 30 days or more prior to the issuance of a cemetery licence”.

But now the definition has been clarified to read resident “means a a registered owner of property in the District, or a person who qualifies as a resident elector as defined under the Local Government Act … or the spouse or dependent child of such an owner or resident elector.”

Community forest directors named

Council has ratified the re-appointment of all of the 2020 directors of the Houston Community Forest Inc. for 2021.

Lars Hobenshield, Greg MacLeod, Devin McKilligan, Steven Wright and Craig Stoltenberg all agreed to serve again this year.

Houston Community Forest Inc. operates as the Dungate Community Forest and is majority-owned by the District of Houston, a benefit that provides annual revenues to the District.

