Another staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Nanaimo care home

A new case of COVID-19 has been detected at a Nanaimo care home, where an outbreak was declared in late December, says Island Health.

According to a press release, a Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence employee tested positive this week, with the result confirmed on Jan. 21. The staff member is isolating and Island Health has completed contact tracing.

The outbreak was declared for two units in the residence’s first floor and the person works in one of the identified units, the press release said. The health authority said the outbreak remains confined to those units.

Four-hundred COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the outbreak was declared; while the majority has tested negative, seven residents and two staff members tested positive, said the press release.

As a result of the outbreak, residents testing positive have been isolated to their rooms and units where the outbreak was declared are isolated from other parts of the building, said Island Health. Movement of staff is restricted in those areas and visiting, admissions and transfers have ceased.

Enhanced cleaning procedures have been implemented and personal protective equipment is being used, Island Health said.

