Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Another 20 cm of snow could fall in the Okanagan by Tuesday morning (File photo)

The snow just keeps dumping down in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Kelowna, Vernon and surrounding communities.

Up to 20 cm of snow is expected to hit the Central Okanagan as a Pacific warm front passes over the region, Monday night.

More snow is expected in higher terrain areas such as West Kelowna and Westbank, particularly as snow changes to rain showers on Tuesday morning.

Areas on the Westside of Okanagan Lake have already been hit hard by snow. Peachland resident, Robin Scharf, posted to Facebook that she has already measured more than 13 cm of freshly fallen snow in her backyard.

Environment Canada said people should considering postponing their travels along Highway 3 and other mountain passes until conditions improve.

For updated road conditions, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

