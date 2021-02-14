Another snowfall warning issued as wet snow expected overnight in Nanaimo

B.C.’s Family Day holiday has been a white weekend so far, and that’s expected to continue.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning on Sunday afternoon, advising that 10-20 centimetres of snow is expected on Vancouver Island’s east coast.

The snow will turn to rain this evening in Victoria, but Duncan to Campbell River are expected to see snow mixed with rain until Monday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning noted. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The City of Nanaimo posted on social media Sunday afternoon that crews would be focusing on plowing priority routes for emergency vehicles, bus routes and city facilities and would get to local roads when there were breaks in the weather.

Was going to post this video taken this morning in north Nanaimo as a sign of a thaw, but it turns out there's still more snow in the forecast overnight… #Nanaimo #weather pic.twitter.com/nTTpG2GGYj — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) February 15, 2021

