Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)

Yet another developer has proposed a sky-scraping residential tower for downtown Kelowna.

This time, it’s a 41-storey building adjacent to the site of the to-be-built UBC Okanagan campus at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street, an area developer Kerkhoff Developments is coining the “downtown university hub.”

Kerkhoff submitted its plans for the project on Feb. 13, just more than a month after the city approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue, and another proposal made its way to city hall for a 46-storey building on nearby Bertram Street. Also closeby would be the Bernard Block towers.

The building, containing 353 residential units, would be poised atop an elevated parking podium, boasting spaces for 346 cars and 246 bicycles. The homes would largely consist of single-bedroom and studio suites, alongside 116 two-bedroom and just four three-bedroom units.

Before it can be built, the city would need to both rezone the land and allow for a substantial height variance.

Kerkhoff is the developer behind the city’s current tallest building, One Water Street.

