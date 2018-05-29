Another sizzling summer for the Okanagan

The Okanagan can look forward to another sizzling summer this year, according to the Weather Network’s summer forecast.

After a wet spring with the snowmelt and rain, the Okanagan has flourished into a green utopia that unfortunately, as the dry summer heat comes in, will become fuel for fires.

Related:UPDATE: West Kelowna fire deemed suspicious, crews dousing hot spots

“When you come out of a wet spring as we have had into a dry summer that’s when you start to become very concerned about the potential for wildfire risk so unfortunately, I think a lot of western Canada is going to be grappling with that again,” Michael Carter, meteorologist for the Weather Network, said.

Related:UPDATE: Rutland residents forced from home due to late night fire

Carter also warned that areas in the Okanagan that suffered from poor air quality from the wildfire smoke should watch again this summer, as he suspects the hot and dry patterns will continue throughout June, July and August.

Related:Camp fire and outdoor burning snuffed out in Kelowna

When making summer camping plans avoid outdoor fires, campfires and outdoor burning, also do not burn any garbage on or off private property.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.