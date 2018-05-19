Another senior manager out at Abbotsford city hall

Another senior manager has departed Abbotsford city hall, leaving three top positions vacant.

Heidi Enns, who had served as the city’s general manager of parks, recreation and culture, left the city as of May 11. The city wouldn’t reveal the circumstances of Enns’s departure, citing policy regarding discussing personnel matters.

As the head of Abbotsford’s PRC department, Enns was one of five general managers. She had been with the city for more than a decade, and had managed the Matsqui Recreation Centre before being promoted first to director of recreation and then to the general manager position.

Enns’s departure comes a month after the retirement of former city manager George Murray, and the promotion of engineering and utilities general manager Peter Sparanese to Murray’s old job. Deputy city manager Jake Rudolph has also left in the last month, but again, the circumstances aren’t yet public.

With Sparanese’s promotion and Rudolph’s and Enns’s departures, the city is now short three senior managers.

Sparanese wasn’t made available for an interview, but in an email, he said the city is currently searching for managers to step into his old engineering and utilities position and to replace Enns.

“These are key senior positions that provide strategic leadership and support for out dynamic, thriving and diverse community and, as such, we are undertaking national search efforts,” Sparanese said. “Once these positions are permanently filled, our complement of senior staff will be complete.”

The News has filed freedom of information requests to determine if any severance will be paid out in the departures of Enns and Rudolph.

Rudolph was the city’s second-highest earner in 2016, while Enns made the fourth most, at $197,501. (Sparanese was the third-highest earner, at $197,660.)