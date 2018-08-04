Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

A look at the mudslide currently closing Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

As of 3:30, Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres north of Cache Creek due to another mudslide.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both directions 5 km north of #CacheCreek due to a mudslide. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening. Alternative route via #BCHwy1, #BCHwy5, and #BCHwy24. Next update at 5:00pm. Full details: https://t.co/HlrtRcl9hq — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 4, 2018

According to Drive BC, alternative routes are available through Highways 1, 5 and 24.

An assessment is still underway.