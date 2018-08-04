A look at the mudslide currently closing Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

  • Aug. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

As of 3:30, Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres north of Cache Creek due to another mudslide.

According to Drive BC, alternative routes are available through Highways 1, 5 and 24.

An assessment is still underway.

