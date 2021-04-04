Another Kelowna flight noted as having COVID-19 on board

Another flight originating from Kelowna has been recorded as having a COVID-19 positive passenger.

Air Canada flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver on April 1 has been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s flight exposure list. The list notes rows 7-13 on the flight are at risk of potential exposure.

The BCCDC states passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

This is the 27th flight to or from Kelowna to be added to the list in 2021. In March, the BCCDC added seven Kelowna flights to the list.

