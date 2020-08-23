Another Kelowna flight flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A Calgary flight bound for Kelowna had a case of COVID-19 on board on Aug. 18

The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified another Kelowna flight with a case of COVID-19.

According to the BCCDC, Westjet flight 325 traveling from Calgary to Kelowna on Aug. 18 was carrying a passenger(s) infected with the virus.

Westjet has not released which rows were infected.

The BCCDC says all passengers aboard the Aug. 18 flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Daniel Taylor