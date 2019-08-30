Another first for Kitimat, for B.C. and for Canada!

Kitimat’s Michael Brown is the first Canadian to be awarded the World Safety Organization’s Safety Person of the Year 2019′ honour, the highest individual safety award in the world.

Brown, Apex One Management Group CEO and health safety and environment (HSE) director, was nominated for unparalleled professional HSE services and showing exemplary integrity and highly proficient ability at an international level

Brown’s career in HSE began as an inspector for the Ontario Ministry of Labour where he served as a provincial heavy equipment specialist as well as a certified ministry trainer.

He is an accomplished professional in incident investigations, enforcement, auditing, training and government legislation with over 15 years in the HSE industry

His career includes working in the oil and gas, mining, industrial, hydro generation, aviation, and industrial/residential construction industries in North America

Not only is he a highly competent HSE officer, but he’s also an accomplished speaker – he addressed the 2017 and 2019 Global Safety Round Table providing advice to the United Nations.

He will also address the 32nd World Safety Organization symposium in Las Vegas in October this year, which is where he will also receive his award.

“I am humbled and honoured to be the first Canadian awarded this prestigious international safety award,” said Brown.

