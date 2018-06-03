Another fire at Parkland Apartments in Duncan

Fire crews from several stations involved in fighting blaze.

Firefighters are all over the building at Parkland Place apartments. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Fire crews from Duncan and North Cowichan South End are battling a fire at Parkland apartment building in Duncan Sunday morning.

A medevac helicopter has been on scene, and residents are out of the building. Some had to deal with heavy smoke as they tried to escape.

Fire crews are battling really heavy smoke as well as fire in the building.

Ambulances and paramedics are at the ready as firecrews check the building as they work. Both residents and firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

By 11:50 a.m fire fighters were still reporting “quite a bit of fire” on top floor.

Watch for updates as more becomes available.