Another crash on Sooke Road

No one seriously injured after truck runs red light

No one was injured as a truck ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at Sooke Rd. and Jacklin Rd. (Tim Collins/News Gazette)

Colwood Fire Rescue and the West Shore RCMP were called to another motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road Saturday.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. and no one was seriously injured.

The collision took place when a pick-up truck driven by a man who appeared to be in his late twenties (he refused comment) reportedly ran the red light while travelling north on Jacklin Road.

He then collided with another truck that was making a legal right turn on a green light from Sooke Road onto Jacklin Road.

After interviewing a number of witnesses, a West Shore RCMP officer on the scene confirmed that it was a matter of a red light being run that caused the crash.

“There was a red light run here. One vehicle was proceeding on a green light when the other truck shot across the road on a red. Luckily, no one was really injured,” said Const. Knock. “It goes to show that you have to drive defensively and watch out for the other drivers who may do something that they shouldn’t.”

One witness reported that the he was driving behind the driver who ran the light and that the vehicles were not moving very fast as they approached the intersection.

“All of a sudden he just shot across,” said the witness, who declined to be identified but who did provide a statement to the RCMP.

“I’m not sure what he was thinking.”

