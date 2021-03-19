Another COVID-19 exposure reported at a Saanich middle school

Exposures may have occurred at Lansdowne Middle School north campus March 10, 11 or 12

A second COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Lansdowne Middle School in Saanich this month and Island Health is working on contact tracing.

According to the health authority, the students and staff at the Lansdowne Middle School north campus, 1765 Lansdowne Rd., may have been exposed on March 10, 11 or 12.

Lansdowne Middle School – North Campus has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The potential dates of exposure are March 10, 11, and 12th, 2021. Island Health is completing contact tracing. If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. pic.twitter.com/ULdevdKfiy — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) March 19, 2021

On Thursday (March 17), the Greater Victoria School District shared the news on social media and emphasized that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus will be contacted by Island Health.

Students who have not been identified as having a high-risk exposure will not be contacted and Island Heath says these individuals can continue to attend school if they have no symptoms.

The middle school also experienced an exposure earlier in the month with potential dates of contact listed as March 3, 4, 5 and 9.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

