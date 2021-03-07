Another COVID-19 case reported at Peterson Road Elementary School

School has reported two positive tests in two days

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at Peterson Road Elementary School in Langley.

A notice issued by the school district on Saturday, March 6, said a member of the school community tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

It followed a Friday, March 5, notice of an earlier COVID-19 case at the school.

Fraser Health Authority (FHA) issued a statement saying a public health risk assessment is underway and parents “may receive further instructions.”

“For privacy reasons, we cannot give any specific details about the exposure,” the statement said.

Staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive a phone call or letter from Public Health with instructions to self-isolate, and some staff or students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

“Unless you are directed otherwise, please continue to attend school and use the daily health check supplied by your school to monitor for signs of COVID-19,” FHA said.

Located at 23422 47 Ave., Peterson Road Elementary enrolls close to 300 K-7 students.

