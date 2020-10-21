Another COVID-19 alert issued for YLW flight

The BCCDC has listed a Flair Air flight from Kelowna to Edmonton on Oct. 12 on its list of potential exposures

A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for a Flair Air flight that departed Kelowna for Edmonton on Oct. 12. (Flair Air photo)

Another COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for a flight departing Kelowna International Airport.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has listed Oct. 12 Flair Air flight 8186 from Kelowna to Edmonton on its list of potential exposures. Rows 24 to 30 were affected.

Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, the BCCDC says, and passengers in affected rows are considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

On Saturday, the BCCDC reported a case of the virus on WestJet flight 182, which flew from Kelowna to Calgary on Oct. 10.

A full list of flight exposures is available at bccdc.ca.

