Another Cannabis retail store proposed near Coombs

The Regional District of Nanaimo has received a second referral for non-medical cannabis retail store licence application to open a shop in Hilliers.

The applicant has submitted its application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to establish a store, Coombs Classy Cannabis, to sell non-medical cannabis within an existing building at 3125 Van Horne Rd., Qualicum Beach in Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington).

A public meeting will be held on April 16 at the Arrowsmith Hall located at 1014 Ford Rd., Coombs on April 16 at 6 p.m. The aim is to introduced the proposed application and to invite comments from the public regarding the non-medical retail store.

The RDN is not the approving body of the application. It’s the responsibility of the LCRB. However, as part of the application review process, the regional district has to gather comments and determine the general community impacts of the proposed store and then make a recommendation to the LCRB.

The licence application may be viewed at the RDN’s planning pepartment offices at 6300 Hammond Bay Rd., Nanaimo from Monday to Friday except public holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended busineses hours on Wednesday until 5:30 p.m.