Another Canfor closure announced

This time an extended Christmas shutdown

  • Dec. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Canfor is finishing this December just as it did one year ago — its mill here is going through an extended Christmas closure, this time shutting down from Dec. 23 and until Jan. 3.

Although 10 weekdays in length, the period covers the statutory holidays of Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, reducing the actual closure days to seven.

And, notes Canfor official Michelle Ward, employees will be paid for the statutory holidays.

As well, there will be a boost for employees who signed up for the federal employment insurance program in which they collect employment insurance benefits for the one day a week, Friday, the mill is closed already.

“Those benefits will be available during the downtime we announced [Nov. 25],” said Ward.

This latest closure announcement takes in all of Canfor’s B.C. mills except for its specialty wood product WynnWood operation located in the Creston Valley in the Kootenays. That operation will be closed for just five days.

As with past closures, Canfor says a continuing high cost of wood and weak markets are making its B.C. mills uneconomical.

“We deeply regret that our employees have been impacted by multiple curtailments in 2019, we know it has been a difficult year for our employees, contractors, their families and the local communities,” said Stephen Mackie Canfor’s senior vice president for Canadian operations.

“The curtailments are not a reflection on our hard-working employees or contractors. We appreciate all of their efforts and continued commitment to safety during these difficult times.”

The closure here will idle more than 350 Canfor workers as well as contractors who provide the fibre for the mill.

These curtailments will remove almost 58 million board feet of production output and are in addition to all previously announced capacity reductions.

Previous story
‘It’s about time:’ Nanaimo’s first licensed cannabis store opens
Next story
Corcan-Meadowood group unhappy with regional district

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Gingerbread Lane

    Burns Lake children decorate gingerbread cookies for the Gingerbread Lane event at the Lakeside Multiplex on Nov. 30, part of the Fun, Frost & Family Festival on the weekend. The weekend was full of numerous events for everyone to take part in. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Man threatens public with sawed-off .22 calibre rifle in Smithers

    Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie presented a quarterly report at the Town's Nov. 26 council meeting

  • Houston seniors luncheon

    It was a full house at the Houston Senior Centre as the Houston Senior Citizen Association - Branch 97 held a community luncheon on Nov. 21. Mark Zagwyn volunteered to help out serving up lunch with many other volunteers. For $10 you get a choice of soups and sandwiches, a variety of desserts along with a beverage. There was also a bake and craft fair held in conjunction with lunch. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Council meets with CN to discuss Benson crossing improvements

    Session described as "positive"

  • Raising awareness of first responders

    The First Responders Cafe organized a free screening of the CBC documentary After The Sirens in the Beacon Theatre on Nov. 26. The film focusses on the difficulties faced by paramedics who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. Paramedics and other members of Burns Lake's first responders community also attended the event. Ron Blinn, a mental health counsellor and the founder of the First Responders Cafe speaks on the stage in the Beacon Theatre before the documentary started. (Blair McBride photos)

  • 40 per cent of business growth bids underway

    The Village of Burns Lake is working on almost half of its planned projects to diversify the local economy and develop the community, according to a presentation on Nov. 26.

  • Our electric vehicle reality

    In response to Rick Knodel's letter, printed in Barriere Star Journal Nov. 28, 2019