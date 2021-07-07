Another big donation comes in for seniors centre new roof project

Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s president Rosaline Glynn is handed a cheque for $8,000 from Gene Cadwallader, president of Keltic Seafoods, to cover the remaining costs for building a new roof at the seniors’ centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Hardy Bay Senior Cititzens Society now has enough money in the bank to build a brand new roof, and it’s all thanks to a few big donations.

It was an overcast day on Wednesday, June 30, when Keltic Seafoods handed over an $8,000 donation to Rosaline Glynn, the seniors centre president. This was the third donation made to the seniors centre, following Dr. Prean Armogam and James Walkus each donating $10,000.

“The roof is now paid for, which is a great weight off our shoulders,” said Glynn, adding the donors have been “absolutely a blessing to us, there’s no way we could have done this without people stepping up and supporting us, and our seniors are very grateful.”

Keltic Seafoods president Gene Cadwallader noted it “gives us great pleasure to give this [money], because we know the seniors are everything [Glynn] has described, and it’s what the community needs.”

The seniors society is aiming to hold a community barbecue July 25 to celebrate the new roof, depending on the COVID-19 restrictions.

