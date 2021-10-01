Another 714 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, 11 more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported 714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing a similar level of infections from more than 16,000 test results.

There are 328 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 1, 138 of them in intensive care, down from 145 over the past 24 hours, and 11 more deaths, for a total of 1,973 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

