Another 5 Langley schools record COVID-19 exposures

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for five schools. (Langley Schools)

The Langley School District sent families of five Langley schools a COVID-19 notification letter on Tuesday.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at West Langley Elementary on April 6 and 7, at Peter Ewart Middle from April 6 to 9, at Langley Fine Arts from April 6 to 9, at Topham Elementary on April 8, and H.D. Stafford Middle on March 30 and April 1, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” a letter from Fraser Health said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless otherwise directed by Public Health, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process,” the letter continued. “Please note, only Public Health can determine who is a close contact.”

This is the second day the district has reported cases at five schools.

On Monday, families of Peterson Road Elementary, James Hill Elementary, Walnut Grove Secondary, Gordon Greenwood Elementary and H.D. Stafford Middle schools were all sent a COVID-19 notification from the district.

As of Wednesday there were 15 Langley schools of Fraser Health’s exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

