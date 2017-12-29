(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Another 20 cm of snow expected to fall in Vernon tonight

Snow, snow and more snow

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

blackpress.tv

WATCH:

The North Okanagan isn’t quite out of the woods yet. Environment Canada is predicting another 20 cm of the white shroud will fall within the next 24 hours. Temperatures are currently sitting at – 7 in Vernon and expected to drop to – 8 tonight with some sunshine over the weekend. Road conditions across the Central and North Okanagan are slippery and snowy. Drive BC is warning drivers to take extreme caution and only drive if necessary.

RELATED:Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Previous story
Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Just Posted

Cecil Nicolson

  • 4 hours ago

 

William Edwin Dunham

  • 4 hours ago

 

Counting on the assistants

  • 12 hours ago

 

LETTERS: Receiving end of kindness

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read