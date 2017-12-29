Another 20 cm of snow expected to fall in Vernon tonight

blackpress.tv

The North Okanagan isn’t quite out of the woods yet. Environment Canada is predicting another 20 cm of the white shroud will fall within the next 24 hours. Temperatures are currently sitting at – 7 in Vernon and expected to drop to – 8 tonight with some sunshine over the weekend. Road conditions across the Central and North Okanagan are slippery and snowy. Drive BC is warning drivers to take extreme caution and only drive if necessary.

